Italy cabinet approves 2016 budget- govt source

ROME, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s cabinet has approved a tax-cutting budget for 2016, a government source said on Thursday. The package will now go before parliament, where it must be approved by the end of the year.

Renzi has said the budget will abolish a tax on primary residences, scrap levies on agricultural and industrial equipment and also reduce the main corporate tax IRES, at a cost of at least 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion) to the state.

It aims to keep Italy’s budget deficit inside European Union limits but slows the pace of fiscal consolidation previously agreed with the European Commission.