Italy passes tax-cutting 2016 budget, dismissing EU doubts
December 22, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Italy passes tax-cutting 2016 budget, dismissing EU doubts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Italian parliament on Tuesday gave its final approval to Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s tax-cutting 2016 budget, which the European Commission says risks breaking EU fiscal rules.

The budget was passed in a vote of confidence in the Senate by 162 votes to 125, comfortably inside the end-year deadline. It had already been approved by the lower house Chamber of Deputies.

The budget eases deficit and debt reduction goals previously agreed with the Commission, which objects that with the economy finally staging a modest recovery, Italy should if anything be accelerating fiscal consolidation, rather than slowing it down. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)

