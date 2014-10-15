Italy approves 2015 budget, cuts taxes by 18 bln euros

ROME, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s cabinet approved a 2015 budget on Wednesday which reduces taxes by 18 billion euros, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday.

The tax cut is “the biggest ever done in the history of the Italian Republic”, Renzi told a news conference after a 90-minute cabinet meeting to approve the budget.

Renzi said the budget includes spending cuts of 15 billion euros (19.22 billion US dollar) and 11 billion euros of extra borrowing.

A company tax, known as IRAP, will be cut by 5 billion euros and 1.9 billion euros will be slashed from company welfare contributions on new hires in a bid to revive an economy that has not grown for three years. (1 US dollar = 0.7805 euro) (Reporting by Isla Binnie)