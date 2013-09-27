FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy to delay sales tax hike until January -draft decree
September 27, 2013

Italy to delay sales tax hike until January -draft decree

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s government will increase advance payments of corporate tax and raise excise duties on fuel to meet a coalition demand to suspend a scheduled hike in sales tax, according to the draft of a decree to be discussed by the cabinet on Friday.

The sales tax hike, which had already been postponed from July to October, will be delayed for another three months to the start of January, according to the draft decree obtained by Reuters.

The cabinet is expected to discuss and approve the decree at a meeting slated to begin at 1730 GMT.

However, amid political turmoil concerning the future of Enrico Letta’s government, no formal agenda for the cabinet meeting has yet been released.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Susan Fenton

