Campari's H1 sales rise 10.5 pct, operating margin improves

MILAN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s Campari, the world’s sixth-largest premium spirits maker, said on Tuesday sales rose 10.5 percent overall to 758 million euros ($831 million) in the first half, thanks to a positive impact from a strong dollar.

The Milan-based group said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) excluding one-off items rose to 139 million euros from 124.3 million euros a year ago, with a margin on sales improving to 18.3 percent from 18.1 percent in the same period last year.

The operating profit margin is closely watched by analysts as a sign of the company’s profitability. Campari’s management has promised to boost it this year after it weakened in 2014.

“We are on track to achieve a positive full-year performance,” Chief Executive Bob Kunze-Concewitz said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Agnieszka Flak)