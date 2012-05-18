Italy considering return of car incentives - car dealers' body

MILAN, May 18 (Reuters) - Italian car dealers association Federauto said on Friday the industry ministry was considering its proposal to reintroduce incentives for the sector.

Federauto and other auto industry associations met ministry officials on Friday to discuss the car market and “possible extraordinary measures” for the sector.

Federauto said the ministry would consider its proposals, which include incentives for people who buy new cars, and another meeting would be scheduled.

Italy is heading for a fifth consecutive year of declining car sales. Italian car sales fell 20.9 percent in the first quarter, and the head of Federauto said this week about a third of the country’s 2,250 car dealerships risked closing their doors by the end of the year. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Dan Lalor)