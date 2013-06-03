FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy new car sales fall 7.98 percent in May - Transport Ministry
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 3, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

Italy new car sales fall 7.98 percent in May - Transport Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 3 (Reuters) - New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, fell 7.98 percent in May from the same month a year ago to 136,129 vehicles, Italy’s Transport Ministry said on Monday.

In April, car sales in recession-hit Italy plunged 10.83 percent, adding to a decline for all of 2012 of 19.8 percent.

Automakers are facing a sustained slump in the European car market as consumers put off new purchases until the economy improves. Italy has been in a recession for two years.

Fiat’s market share was 30.2 percent in May, unchanged from April, according to calculations made by Reuters.

Fiat said in a statement its new car registrations figures were impacted by the fact that it could not deliver 3,000 cars it had already sold in May. Those cars could not be delivered due to a problem with a components supplier. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.