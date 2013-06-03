Italy new car sales fall 7.98 percent in May - Transport Ministry

MILAN, June 3 (Reuters) - New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, fell 7.98 percent in May from the same month a year ago to 136,129 vehicles, Italy’s Transport Ministry said on Monday.

In April, car sales in recession-hit Italy plunged 10.83 percent, adding to a decline for all of 2012 of 19.8 percent.

Automakers are facing a sustained slump in the European car market as consumers put off new purchases until the economy improves. Italy has been in a recession for two years.

Fiat’s market share was 30.2 percent in May, unchanged from April, according to calculations made by Reuters.

Fiat said in a statement its new car registrations figures were impacted by the fact that it could not deliver 3,000 cars it had already sold in May. Those cars could not be delivered due to a problem with a components supplier. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)