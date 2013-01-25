FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy January car sales seen down 25 percent -trade group
January 25, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

Italy January car sales seen down 25 percent -trade group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian car sales are seen falling about 25 percent in January from the same month a year ago, said an Italian trade group, continuing last year’s slump to the lowest level in over 30 years.

“Industry members are speechless because it seemed impossible for things to get worse after a year like 2012,” said the Italian Automobile Distributor’s Association on Friday.

Italian car sales fell almost 20 percent in 2012, dropping for the fifth year in a row to about 1.4 million cars or the lowest number since 1979.

The dealer’s group said its sales estimate could be “partially corrected” by the end of the month. Final figures will be released on Feb. 1. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

