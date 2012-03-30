FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat CEO says Italy 2012 car sales to fall further
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 30, 2012 / 4:21 PM / in 6 years

Fiat CEO says Italy 2012 car sales to fall further

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, March 30 (Reuters) - The Italian car market in March was “horrible”, Fiat chief executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday, forecasting a further decline for 2012 car sales in Italy to 1.5 million units.

Around 1.75 million cars were sold in Italy last year, the lowest level since 1996.

Asked about forecasts of a 40 percent drop in car deliveries this month due in part to a six-week long truckers’ strike, Marchionne told reporters the final figure “is not far from the estimates of the past few days.”

He said the fall was not entirely due to the strike. (Reporting By Gianni Montani)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.