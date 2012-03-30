Fiat CEO says Italy 2012 car sales to fall further

TURIN, March 30 (Reuters) - The Italian car market in March was “horrible”, Fiat chief executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday, forecasting a further decline for 2012 car sales in Italy to 1.5 million units.

Around 1.75 million cars were sold in Italy last year, the lowest level since 1996.

Asked about forecasts of a 40 percent drop in car deliveries this month due in part to a six-week long truckers’ strike, Marchionne told reporters the final figure “is not far from the estimates of the past few days.”

He said the fall was not entirely due to the strike. (Reporting By Gianni Montani)