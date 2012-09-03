Fiat CEO says Italy August car sales fell 20 pct

TURIN, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday Italian car sales fell 20 percent in August from the same month a year ago, anticipating official figures due out at 1600 GMT on Monday.

August car sales in France, released early Monday, showed a 11.4 percent drop from a year ago.

Marchionne said car sales in the U.S. and Brazil, two of Fiat’s main markets, are going “really well.”

U.S. auto sales are expected to increase by as much as 20 percent in August.