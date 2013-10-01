FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy new car sales fell 2.9 pct in September
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 1, 2013 / 4:25 PM / in 4 years

Italy new car sales fell 2.9 pct in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, fell 2.9 percent in September from the same month a year ago to 106,363 vehicles, Italy’s Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.

Unlike France and Spain, where car sales rose in September, Italy extended a losing streak that started two years ago.

European car sales fell to a 20-year low in the first half of 2013, and are in their fifth year of decline.

Fiat’s market share was 27.48 in September, compared to 29.6 in August, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.