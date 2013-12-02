Italy November car sales fall 4.5 pct y/y - ministry

MILAN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, fell 4.5 percent in November from the same month a year ago to 102,201 vehicles, Italy’s transport ministry said on Monday.

European car sales fell to a 20-year low in the first half of 2013, and are in their fifth year of decline.

Fiat’s share of the Italian market was 27.2 percent in November, compared with 28.1 percent last month and down from 29.6 percent in November last year, according to calculations made by Reuters.