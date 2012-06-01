FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy car sales fall 14.26 percent in May
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
California
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 1, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

Italy car sales fall 14.26 percent in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s new car sales dropped 14.26 percent, or 46,470 vehicles, in May from the same month a year ago, improving from recent months but still continuing a slump as the country feels the squeeze from austerity measures aimed at reining in its deficit.

Fiat’s market share was 31.6 percent in May, little changed from 31.4 percent in April.

During the first three months of this year, new car sales fell 20.9 percent from the same quarter a year ago. They fell 10.8 percent in 2011 to 1.74 million cars, dropping for the fourth year in a row.

Italian automotive dealers association Federauto said the May car sales figures forced it to confirm a 2012 forecast of 1.37 million cars.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Stefano Rebaudo

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.