Italy new car sales fall 22.5 percent in December
January 2, 2013 / 5:21 PM / in 5 years

Italy new car sales fall 22.5 percent in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 2 (Reuters) - New car sales in recessionary Italy plunged 22.5 percent in December from the same month a year ago to 86,735 vehicles, Italy’s Transport Ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the total decline for 2012 to 19.87 percent.

In November, car sales fell 20.1 percent.

Automakers are facing a sustained slump in the European car market against the backdrop of the euro zone debt crisis and government austerity measures.

Italian carmaker Fiat’s market share slightly fell to 29.3 percent in December, according to a statement by Fiat, compared to 29.7 percent in November.

This year has ended even worse than 2011, when Italian car sales fell 10.8 percent to 1.4 million cars, dropping for the fourth year in a row.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Antonella Ciancio

