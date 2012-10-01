Italy September car sales down 25.74 pct - Ministry

MILAN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - New car sales in recessionary Italy plunged 25.7 percent in September from the same month a year ago to 109,178 vehicles, Italy’s Transport Ministry said on Monday.

In August, Italian car sales dropped 20.23 percent. Earlier on Monday, car sales in France and Spain dropped 18 percent and 37 percent this year, industry groups in those countries said.

Fiat’s market share rose slightly to 30.26 percent in September from 29.6 percent in August, according to calculations based on Ministry figures made by Reuters.

This year is shaping up to be even worse than 2011, when Italian car sales fell 10.8 percent to 1.74 million cars, dropping for the fourth year in a row. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)