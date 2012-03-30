FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy energy regulator backs carbon tax introduction
#Energy
March 30, 2012 / 9:51 AM / in 6 years

Italy energy regulator backs carbon tax introduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s energy regulator is in favour of the introduction of a carbon tax, an environmental tax levied on the carbon content of fuels, but on certain conditions, its chairman Guido Bortoni said on Friday.

“If parliament and the government decide to introduce a carbon tax, we will be in favour of it even though on certain conditions,” Bortoni told reporters.

The regulator would like to see revenues from the carbon tax channeled not only to finance renewable energy but also energy efficiency, Bortoni said.

He added the new tax should take into account peculiarities of Italy’s power generation system.

Earlier in March Italy’s biggest utility Enel and its renewable energy unit Enel Green Power said they did not expect a negative impact on their results from the introduction of any carbon tax because it would not affect the power sector. (Reporting By Alberto Sisto)

