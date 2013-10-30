Banca Carige's top shareholder votes to oust its chief-sources

MILAN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The top shareholder of Italy’s Banca Carige voted on Wednesday to oust its long-standing chairman, Flavio Repetto, two sources close to the matter said.

Repetto headed the Carige banking foundation, which owns a 46.6 percent stake in the Genoa-based lender and last month picked a new chairman for the bank.

Italy’s tenth-biggest lender is under pressure to raise at least 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) by the end of the year to boost its capital and has pocketed 100 million euros from assets sales so far. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala; writing by Francesca Landini)