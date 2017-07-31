UPDATE 1-Carige aims for 200 mln euro capital boost from asset sales

(Recasts with comments)

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Banca Carige said on Monday it stands to receive a 200 million euro boost to its capital from asset sales, including property in Milan and Rome and a consumer credit business.

Proceeds from the asset sales plus a proposed 500 million euro share issue will help the bank to offset a hit from a planned sale of 1.2 billion euros ($1.41 billion) in bad loans.

Genoa-based Carige is Italy's latest problem bank, following a state rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena and the liquidation of two troubled regional banks from the Veneto region.

The bank's core capital - a measure of its financial strength - stood at 10.6 percent at the end of March, below an 11.25 percent threshold recommended by the European Central Bank.

Carige will convene a shareholder meeting very soon to approve the proposed 500 million euro share issue, new CEO Paolo Fiorentino told a press briefing on Monday.

He said the fundraising and the 200 million euro capital boost from the sale of consumer credit unit Creditis, a merchant book business and two large buildings should add 2.5 percentage points to the core capital ratio.

Fiorentino said that even after losses stemming from the targeted 1.2 billion euro bad loan disposal, the core capital would be above the ECB's requirements.

Shares in Carige were up 9 percent by 1430 GMT against a flat Italian banking sector.

Fiorentino took over in June after his predecessor, Guido Bastianini, lost the confidence of the bank's top shareholder Vittorio Malacalza having been in the job little more than a year.

A former senior executive at UniCredit, Fiorentino said he aimed to present Carige's new business plan in September. Carige will report first-half results on Thursday.

In the meantime, the bank is preparing a virtual data room on 1.4 billion euros in bad loans with the aim of selling at least 1.2 billion euros, he said.

Italy's ninth-biggest bank has been told by the ECB to cut its bad loans to 3.7 billion euros by the end of 2019 from 7.3 billion euros last year.

Fiorentino said there was strong interest from investors who were also looking at Carige's debt collection platform which has been put on the market.

"The expressions of interest we have received so far are for both the bad loan portfolio and the platform," he said.

Italy's 349 billion euro soured debt market is increasingly drawing the interest of international investors as banks are under regulatory pressure to sell.

U.S. funds Fortress and Pimco this month closed the purchase of 17.7 billion euros in bad debts from UniCredit . ($1 = 0.8482 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala. Editing by Jane Merriman)