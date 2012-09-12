FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy car orders slump 35 pct in first 10 days of Sept-UNRAE
#Credit Markets
September 12, 2012 / 9:47 AM / 5 years ago

Italy car orders slump 35 pct in first 10 days of Sept-UNRAE

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Car orders in Italy in the first 10 days of September fell 35 percent compared with the same period last year, as consumer sentiment continues to languish, the president of Italian foreign carmaker’s association UNRAE told Reuters.

“The de-motorisation trend continues. I think we could see a fall of some 20 to 25 percent in sales in September,” Jacques Bousquet said on the sidelines of a conference.

Car sales in France and Italy continued their downward trend in August as Mediterranean countries bear the brunt of the euro zone debt crisis and its withering effect on consumer demand.

Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said earlier in September he was pessimistic about the European outlook for this year and next.

Bousquet said UNRAE expects car sales in Italy this year to come in at around 1.45 million vehicles, compared with 1.75 million the previous year.

“There is no reason at the moment to think that things will go that much better in 2013,” he said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Holmes)

