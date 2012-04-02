FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy car sales fall further in March, Fiat down 35.6 pct
April 2, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 6 years

Italy car sales fall further in March, Fiat down 35.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 2 (Reuters) - Italian new car sales fell 26.7 percent to 138,137 units in March, data from the Transport Ministry showed on Monday, with Fiat’s sales falling 35.6 percent year-on-year.

Fiat, which holds a 58.5 percent stake in Chrysler, had a market share of 26 percent in March, down from 28.3 percent in February.

The figures showed that the slump in Italy’s car market continued in the first quarter.

Italian new car sales fell 10.8 percent in 2011 to 1,748,143 cars, dropping for the fourth year in a row. It is set to decline again in 2012.

Italian trade group UNRAE, which groups foreign carmakers operating in Italy, has cut its 2012 full year forecast to 1.37 million cars sold from a previous target of 1.74 million. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Stefano Rebaudo)

