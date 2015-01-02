Italian car sales rise 2.35 pct y/y in Dec -ministry

MILAN, Jan 2 (Reuters) - New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, rose 2.35 percent in December from the same month a year ago to 91,518 vehicles, Italy’s transport ministry said on Friday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ share of the Italian market stood at 27.61 percent in December, compared with 27.34 percent in November, according to calculations made by Reuters.

In all of 2014, car sales in Italy rose 4.21 percent to 1.36 million vehicles, the ministry added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)