FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian car sales rise 2.35 pct y/y in Dec -ministry
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 2, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Italian car sales rise 2.35 pct y/y in Dec -ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 2 (Reuters) - New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, rose 2.35 percent in December from the same month a year ago to 91,518 vehicles, Italy’s transport ministry said on Friday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ share of the Italian market stood at 27.61 percent in December, compared with 27.34 percent in November, according to calculations made by Reuters.

In all of 2014, car sales in Italy rose 4.21 percent to 1.36 million vehicles, the ministry added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.