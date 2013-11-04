FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy October car sales fall 5.58 percent
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 4, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

Italy October car sales fall 5.58 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, fell 5.58 percent in October from the same month a year ago to 110,841 vehicles, Italy’s Transport Ministry said on Monday.

European car sales fell to a 20-year low in the first half of 2013, and are in their fifth year of decline.

October’s figure showed no sign that Italy’s market may be stabilizing.

Fiat’s market share was 28.12 percent in October, a bit below the 29.08 percent in October 2012, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.