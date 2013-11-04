Italy October car sales fall 5.58 percent

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, fell 5.58 percent in October from the same month a year ago to 110,841 vehicles, Italy’s Transport Ministry said on Monday.

European car sales fell to a 20-year low in the first half of 2013, and are in their fifth year of decline.

October’s figure showed no sign that Italy’s market may be stabilizing.

Fiat’s market share was 28.12 percent in October, a bit below the 29.08 percent in October 2012, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Isla Binnie)