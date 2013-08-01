FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy new car sales fall 1.92 percent in July to 107,514 - Ministry
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 1, 2013 / 4:11 PM / in 4 years

Italy new car sales fall 1.92 percent in July to 107,514 - Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, fell 1.9 percent in July from the same month a year ago to 107,514 vehicles, Italy’s Transport Ministry said on Thursday.

European car sales fell to a 20-year low in the first half of 2013.

Italy’s July drop was the smallest year-on-year since April 2011, indicating Italy’s market may be stabilizing.

In June, car sales in recession-hit Italy plunged 5.5 percent, adding to a decline for all of 2012 of 19.8 percent. Car sales are in their fifth year of decline.

Automakers are facing a sustained slump in the European car market as consumers put off new purchases until the economy improves. Italy has been in a recession for two years.

Fiat’s market share was 29.2 percent in July, higher than 27.46 June, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.