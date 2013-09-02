FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy new car sales fall 6.56 pct in August - Ministry
September 2, 2013 / 4:11 PM / in 4 years

Italy new car sales fall 6.56 pct in August - Ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - New car sales in Italy, Europe’s fourth-largest car market, fell 6.56 percent in August from the same month a year ago to 52,997 vehicles, Italy’s Transport Ministry said on Monday.

August is typically a slow month for car sales, since buyers are on holiday.

European car sales fell to a 20-year low in the first half of 2013, and are in their fifth year of decline.

However, Italy’s monthly drop in July was the smallest year-on-year since April 2011, indicating Italy’s market may be stabilizing.

Fiat’s market share was 29.6 in August, in line with 29.2 percent in July, according to calculations made by Reuters. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Valentina Za)

