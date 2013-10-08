Italy's Bologna Motor Show cancelled due to lack of exhibitors

MILAN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s only annual car show has been cancelled this year because of a lack of exhibitors, the organisers said on Tuesday, underlining how carmakers are cutting back on spending amid a prolonged slump in sales.

“The 38th edition of the Bologna Motor Show has been cancelled ... because of the total absence of auto manufacturers,” GL events said on its Facebook page.

Car companies spend at least one million euros per brand on a stand at a major international car show such as the ones held in Detroit, Paris, Geneva and Frankfurt.

The Frankfurt car show in 2013 had 1,000 exhibitors, whereas Bologna last year had 133.

European car sales fell to a 20-year low in the first half of 2013, and are in their fifth year of decline. Italy’s monthly sales have showed year-on-year declines for two years running.

The Bologna Motor Show was scheduled to have taken place from Dec. 3-9. But with Italy’s domestic car sales having fallen 50 percent since 2007, carmakers have little incentive to spend the money to show new cars to a public that’s not buying.

A GL events spokesperson contacted by Reuters confirmed the decision.

The 2009 edition of the Bologna Motor show was shortened to five days due to the financial crisis.