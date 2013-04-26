FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Credit Suisse banker moves to Italy's state-backed fund
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2013 / 4:05 PM / 4 years ago

Former Credit Suisse banker moves to Italy's state-backed fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Leone Pattofatto, formerly in charge of mergers and acquisitions at Credit Suisse’s Italian division, has moved to Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), the latest investment banker to join the Italian state-backed fund.

Pattofatto, who joined the CDP earlier in April, is now in charge of CDP’s large strategic investments into listed Italian companies such as oil and gas major Eni and grid operator Terna, according to the CDP’s website.

CDP declined to comment. Pattofatto did not respond to requests to comment.

Italy’s CDP, majority-owned by the Italian Treasury, has already hired investment banker Maurizio Tamagnini, who was the head of investment banking for southern Europe at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He heads CDP’s Fondo Strategico di Investimento, a state-backed private equity fund created in 2011.

Pattofatto, who was at Credit Suisse between 2005 and 2013, was previously at Morgan Stanley. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.