Italy state lender CDP president ready to step down - Italy PM
June 19, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

Italy state lender CDP president ready to step down - Italy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 19 (Reuters) - Franco Bassanini, president of Italy’s state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), is ready to step down as the government seeks to “reinforce” the company’s role in supporting growth, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday.

Bassanini will be made a consultant for the prime minister, working in part on the country’s plan to expand its ultra-fast broadband network, when he resigns, Renzi said in a statement.

CDP is controlled by the government with an 80 percent stake, and Italy’s banking foundations hold the remaining 20 percent.

Claudio Costamagna, a former Goldman Sachs banker, has the support of minority shareholders to replace Bassanini, Renzi said.

Reporting by Steve Scherer, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
