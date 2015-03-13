Italy's CDP to close retail bond sale early on strong demand

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will close early -- at 1600 GMT on Friday -- an offering of a seven-year bond, after demand from small investors topped 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), it said in a tombstone ad published in an Italian newspaper.

CDP has raised the maximum amount of the bond it will sell to 1.5 billion euros from 1 billion euros, it said.

While CDP has offered postal bonds since the 1920s, this is the first time it has sold retail bonds through banks. The offer was due to run from March 9 to March 27.

Italy’s government has successfully tapped the large wealth of domestic households through a series of inflation-linked retail bonds it first launched at the height of the sovereign debt crisis.

Investors in the CDP bond will pay a 12.5 percent tax rate, the same as that on government bonds and lower than the 26 percent rate Rome charges on other financial investments, as the money is being raised for projects that are in the public interest. ($1 = 0.9438 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Larry King)