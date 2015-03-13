UPDATE 1-Italy's CDP closes retail bond sale early on strong demand

(Updates with latest statement)

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has closed an offering of a seven-year bond ahead of schedule after demand from small investors topped 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.

CDP has raised the maximum amount of the bond on sale to 1.5 billion euros from 1 billion euros.

While CDP has offered postal bonds since the 1920s, this is the first time it has sold retail bonds through banks. The offer, which closed on Friday, was due to run from March 9 to March 27.

Italy’s government has successfully tapped the large wealth of domestic households through a series of inflation-linked retail bonds it first launched at the height of the sovereign debt crisis.

Investors in the CDP bond will pay a 12.5 percent tax rate, the same as that on government bonds and lower than the 26 percent rate Rome charges on other financial investments, as the money is being raised for projects that are in the public interest. ($1 = 0.9537 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Larry King)