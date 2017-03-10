BRUSSELS, March 10 Italian Prime Minister Paolo
Gentiloni on Friday did not confirm or deny a report about the
possible sale of a 15 percent stake in state holding company
Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).
Speaking after a meeting of European leaders in Brussels,
Gentiloni said: "I don't want to say anything that will upset
the markets. We don't make announcements or proclamations before
we make decisions."
The Economy Ministry is weighing the stake sale in CDP that
would bring about 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) to state
coffers to pay down Italy's high debt, national daily Corriere
della Sera reported earlier on Friday.
($1 = 0.9433 euros)
