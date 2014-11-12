FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's CDP sells stake in grid assets to investor group
November 12, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

Italy's CDP sells stake in grid assets to investor group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell a stake of around 6 percent of a vehicle controlling Italy’s energy grids to a group of institutional investors for a total of 314 million euros ($391.59 million).

Through the transaction, 33 Italian banking foundations and the pension fund for lawyers will become shareholders in gas grid group Snam and power grid company Terna, alongside State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC).

Last year, CDP put up for sale 49 percent of CDP Reti, a vehicle which owns 30 percent of Snam and 29.9 percent Terna, as part of a privatisation drive to find fresh funds. Last summer CDP agreed to sell 35 percent of CDP Reti to SGCC. (1 US dollar = 0.8019 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)

