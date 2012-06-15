Italy mulls decree to give CDP option to buy Finteca, SACE-source

ROME, June 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s cabinet is discussing giving state holding company CDP the option to buy state holding Fintecna and foreign investment arms SACE and Simest within 120 days, a government source said on Friday.

The aim of the deal would be to raise money to reduce Italy’s debt, a source said in May.

SACE and Fintecna are 100 percent owned by the Treasury. Fintecna is worth about 2.3 billion euros while SACE is worth about 6.2 billion. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Catherine Hornby)