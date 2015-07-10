UPDATE 1-Italy state fund names new chiefs in shake-up sought by Renzi

(Adds details)

MILAN, July 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s state investment fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) appointed two top bankers to its helm on Friday in a shake-up launched by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who wants the cash-rich agency to be more active in supporting the economy.

Claudio Costamagna, a former head of Goldman Sachs EMEA investment division, was appointed chairman while Fabio Gallia, current chief of BNP Paribas in Italy, was named as the CEO designate, CDP said in a statement after a shareholder meeting.

CDP, which is controlled by the Treasury via an 80 percent stake, has assets worth 400 billion euros ($445 billion) including 250 billion euros of postal savings.

Both appointments had been pre-announced by Renzi, who is eager for the CDP to back ambitious development and infrastructure projects such as a national broadband network.

“No one wants to turn the CDP upside-down,” Renzi’s influential economic adviser Andrea Guerra said last week. “The idea is simply to give it an even bigger role.”

Costamagna and Gallia replace respectively Franco Bassanini and Giovanni Gorno Tempini, who quit before the natural expiry of their mandate to allow the new management team to prepare a revised business plan, the CDP statement said. The two bankers are part of a new board whose term expires in 2017.

Renzi has made faster Internet one of his government’s priorities, but the plan has not taken off due to disagreements with Telecom Italia, which owns Italy’s biggest phone infrastructure connecting millions of users.

Italian media have speculated that CDP could take a stake in Telecom Italia.

Another investment option for CDP could be the stock of bad loans held by Italian banks. CDP’s debts are not consolidated into Italy’s public debt -- allowing the government to use it as its investment arm without further stretching its finances.