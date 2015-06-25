FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy state fund CDP calls shareholder meeting to reshuffle board
June 25, 2015 / 10:55 AM / 2 years ago

Italy state fund CDP calls shareholder meeting to reshuffle board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said it has called an ordinary and extraordinary shareholder meeting on July 10 for investors to decide about its board members, in a first step of a management reshuffle expected at the cash-rich state fund.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi wants to shake up CDP’s top management to turn it into a more aggressive financial arm of the government’s industrial policy and help revive economic growth.

Renzi himself has announced that Claudio Costamagna, former head of Goldman Sachs’ EMEA investment banking division, was set to be named as chairman of CDP, which is controlled by the Italian treasury with an 80 percent stake. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Paolo Biondi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

