2 hours ago
Italian state fund CDP reports steep rise in H1 net profit
#Financials
August 3, 2017 / 3:30 PM / 2 hours ago

Italian state fund CDP reports steep rise in H1 net profit

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Italian state fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) posted a net profit of 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) in the first half of the year, up from 0.6 billion euros in same period last year, lifted by a jump in net interest income.

* In the first six months CDP funding from the postal bonds and certificates it sells to Italian savers through the distribution network of Poste Italiane fell 1.2 pct

* funds from bond issuance rose more than 21 percent

* total equity of the group fell to 34.6 billion euros to end-June from 35.7 billion euros end-2016 as the value of its equity investments fell

* CDP has stakes in a wide range of companies including oil and gas firm Eni, oil servicing group Saipem and national post office Poste Italiane. ($1 = 0.8420 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

