CORRECTED-Bank of Italy capital could be revalued to 5-7 bln eur - document

ROME, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The capital of Italy’s central bank could be revalued to as much as 7 billion euros from 156,000 euros currently, a Treasury document obtained by Reuters showed on Monday, in a move that domestic lenders hope would boost their own balance sheets.

Italian banks own the majority of the central bank’s capital and have been pushing for a revaluation that they expect would increase the value of their stakes and generate a capital gain.

The Treasury has also been looking at the possibility of increasing the value of the Bank of Italy capital as a way to boost fiscal revenues by taxing the capital gains booked by lenders.

However, the document said that proceeds for the state coffers from such a move would be highly uncertain.

The Bank of Italy has asked a committee of experts, including former European Central Bank Vice President Lucas Papademos, to come up with an assessment of its capital’s value, which is expected by year-end. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, wirting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)