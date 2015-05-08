FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy gives central bank powers to fire unfit bank chiefs
May 8, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 2 years ago

Italy gives central bank powers to fire unfit bank chiefs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 8 (Reuters) - Italy on Friday gave its central bank the power to get rid of managers of domestic lenders when they are deemed to have behaved improperly and cannot guarantee the sound running of their banks.

The Bank of Italy (BoI) has called repeatedly for its powers of oversight to be boosted, particularly since it came under fire in 2012 and 2013 for failing to head off a financial scandal at Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy’s third-biggest lender.

Until now, the BoI has only been able to launch inspections of banks, publish its results and exert behind-the-scenes pressure on managers to step down.

Matteo Renzi’s government approved its new powers at a cabinet meeting on Friday as part of a broader tightening up of the governance of banks, to come into line with a European Union directive. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
