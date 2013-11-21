Italy likely to set 5 pct ownership cap on BOI stakes-source

ROME, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Italy is likely to introduce a 5 percent ownership cap to stakes in the central bank, a government source said on Thursday, paving the way for shareholder banks to cut their holdings and book a capital gain.

Italy’s central bank is in the process of revaluing its share capital, which is mainly in the hands of domestic banks.

“The threshold should be 5 percent, it’s a well-founded assumption,” a government source said. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Giselda Vagnoni)