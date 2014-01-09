FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Italy's Senate lowers ownership limit on Bank of Italy stakes
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 9, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Italy's Senate lowers ownership limit on Bank of Italy stakes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to add dropped word ‘problem’ in final paragraph)

ROME, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s Senate approved on Thursday a law setting a 3 percent limit on stakes in the central bank that single investors can own, lowering a previous 5 percent threshold.

Italy has revalued the share capital of the central bank, which had been stuck at a value set in the 1930s, and introduced an ownership limit that would provide a capital boost for banks. But a legal opinion by the European Central Bank has delayed to 2015 the impact on the capital of most lenders.

The law approved in the Senate says that only domestic banks, insurers, pension funds and welfare agencies can own shares in the central bank. The law now needs approval by the lower house of parliament. Changes are unlikely.

Bank Intesa Sanpaolo is the main shareholder in the Bank of Italy, with a 42 percent stake, followed by UniCredit , with a 22 percent holding.

Troubled lenders Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and Banca Carige hold 2.5 percent and 4 percent of the central bank, respectively.

The Bank of Italy has said it wants to spread ownership among more shareholders. It sees the concentration of ownership as posing a problem of form, though not of substance. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.