FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's liabilities towards ECB payment system rise in September
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 7, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

Italy's liabilities towards ECB payment system rise in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy’s liabilities towards other central banks of the euro zone rose in September to 235.66 billion euros ($265 billion) from 214.59 billion euros a month earlier, data showed on Wednesday.

The Bank of Italy’s position within the Target 2 system, which settles cross-border payments in the euro zone, is monitored because its rising can be a sign of financial stress.

But seasonal factors, such as the end of a quarter, also affect it.

September’s figure was the highest since April 2013 when Italy’s Target position rose to 242.13 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9112 euros) ($1 = 0.8901 euros) (Reporting by Sara Rossi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.