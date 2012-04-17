FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy budget measures to bring "ample improvement"-Bank of Italy
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Italy budget measures to bring "ample improvement"-Bank of Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s austerity measures will bring about an “ample improvement” in the country’s public accounts over the next two years even though the economy is contracting this year, the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product fell by about 0.7 percent in the first quarter of this year, in line with the final quarter of 2011, and industrial production contracted 2 percent in the first quarter, the central bank said in its quarterly bulletin.

A recovery in growth toward the end of the year will depend on financial markets and the yields on Italy’s sovereign bonds, the central bank said.

Bad loans to businesses are at their highest level since the crisis began and will be a factor of risk in coming months, according to the central bank. (Reporting By Steve Scherer)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.