November 27, 2014 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

CDP inks final deal to sell Italy's grid assets to China

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) on Thursday sealed a final deal to sell minority stakes in power grid Terna and gas grid Snam to State Grid Corporation of China and Italian investors for 2.4 billion euros ($3 billion).

In a statement, Italy’s state holding company said the Chinese group would appoint a member to the boards of directors of Terna and Snam.

The Chinese state-owned group signed a preliminary deal to buy a 35 percent stake in CDP Reti, a holding company that owns a third of Terna and a similar stake in Snam, last July. CDP also agreed to sell around 6 percent of CDP Reti to a group of banking foundations and a pension fund a few weeks ago.

The sales are part of CDP’s strategy to raise funds for infrastructure projects. The state holding group did not clarify whether part of the revenues coming from the transaction will be paid to the state, which controls CDP with a 80 percent stake.

Investment bank Lazard advised CDP on the sale, while State Grid Corp. of China hired Morgan Stanley as financial adviser. (1 US dollar = 0.8017 euro) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
