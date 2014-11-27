FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Italy seals final deal to sell grid asset stakes to China
November 27, 2014 / 6:36 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Italy seals final deal to sell grid asset stakes to China

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds special dividend payout)

MILAN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Italy has sealed a final deal to sell minority stakes in electricity grid firm Terna and gas network operator Snam to a Chinese state-owned power group and Italian investors for 2.4 billion euros ($3 billion).

Italy’s state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said the Chinese firm, State Grid Corporation of China , would appoint a member to the boards of directors of both Terna and Snam.

In connection with the asset sales, CDP said it had also received a special payout of 1.5 billion euros from CDP Reti, a holding company that owns a third of Terna and a similar stake in Snam, confirming what sources told Reuters on Friday.

The Chinese company signed a preliminary deal to buy a 35 percent stake in CDP Reti last July. CDP also agreed to sell around 6 percent of CDP Reti to a group of Italian banking foundations and an Italian pension fund a few weeks ago.

The sales are part of CDP’s strategy to raise funds for infrastructure projects. It did not clarify whether part of the revenues coming from the transaction would be paid to the state, which controls CDP with an 80 percent stake.

Three sources told Reuters on Friday that Italy’s treasury was pushing to take 1.2 billion euros from CDP after it received the special dividend on the sale.

Investment bank Lazard advised CDP on the sale, while State Grid Corporation of China hired Morgan Stanley as financial adviser.

1 US dollar = 0.8017 euro Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
