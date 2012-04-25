Italy minister to visit China to seek investment-source

ROME, April 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli will visit Beijing on Thursday, seeking to persuade Chinese investors to buy Italian sovereign bonds, which have come under growing pressure in the wake of the turmoil hitting euro zone debt markets, according to a source with direct knowledge of the visit.

“Grilli will meet representatives of China’s financial community tomorrow to seek investments in Italy, including government bonds,” the person told Reuters.

No further details were immediately available, but the trip by Grilli, one of Italy’s most senior finance officials, is likely to include talks with representatives from the powerful China Investment Corporation.

Italian officials have visited Asian capitals including Beijing on various occasions since the outbreak of the eurozone debt crisis, and Prime Minister Mario Monti himself made a similar appeal for investment during a visit in March.

The latest trip by Grilli follows a renewed outbreak of concern over Italian government bond yields, which have climbed sharply in recent weeks amid fresh concerns about the solidity of the weaker euro zone member states.