People's Bank of China owns 2 pct of Italy's Generali
August 8, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

People's Bank of China owns 2 pct of Italy's Generali

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The People’s Bank of China has acquired two percent of Italy’s top insurer Assicurazioni Generali, the latest in a string of recent acquisitions of stakes in large Italian companies, regulatory filings show.

According to the website of stock market regulator Consob, the People’s Bank of China now owns 2.014 percent of Generali.

The Chinese central bank also recently acquired stakes of around two percent in Italy’s biggest carmaker Fiat, top domestic telecoms operator Telecom Italia and Prysmian, the world’s biggest cable-maker.

In March, the filings revealed the central bank had bought stakes of two percent also in leading oil and gas operator Eni and domestic utility giant Enel. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca)

