Italy, China announce investment, aerospace deals

ROME, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s state lender CDP agreed a 3-billion-euro ($3.79 billion) deal with China Development Bank while the state investment fund FSI signed a separate deal worth up to 1 billion euros as part of a series of accords between Italy and China on Tuesday.

CDP said that it had signed an accord with China Development Bank, which would see the two groups involved in cooperation projects worth up to 3 billion euros over the first five years of the deal.

It gave no details but said the projects could be in infrastructure, direct equity investments or export financing.

In addition, FSI said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with China Investment Corp for joint investment projects in which each would provide up to 500 million euros each.

The deals were among 20 agreements worth a total of 8 billion euros announced by Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on Tuesday.

In addition, Italian defence conglomerate Finmeccanica said it had won a 400 million euro contract with China’s Beijing Automotive Industrial Corporation for the purchase of 50 helicopters. (1 US dollar = 0.7910 euro) (Reporting by James Mackenzie)