Italy's Coima Res completes 215 mln euro placement, to list on May 13
May 11, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

Italy's Coima Res completes 215 mln euro placement, to list on May 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Italian real estate investment trust (REIT) Coima Res said on Wednesday it would debut on the Milan bourse on May 13 after having successfully completed a placement of 21.5 million of shares among institutional investors.

Shares were sold at 10 euros each, the company said in a statement, adding the price gave a market capitalisation for the whole group of 360 million euros ($410 million).

Coima Res, which developed the Porta Nuova area in Milan that is home to Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit, had to extend the period of the share offer and cut its size.

The group raised net proceeds of 215 million euros from the share offer, for which Mediobanca and Citigroup acted as joint global coordinators. ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)

