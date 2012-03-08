Italy govt to review "golden shares" after EU pressure

ROME, March 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s government will review its special powers over major state-controlled firms operating in strategic sectors such as energy and defence, the prime minister’s office said on Thursday, following pressure from the European Commission.

The Italian government can effectively block the takeover of several major, partly privatised companies, including Eni , Finmeccanica and Enel, because of its “golden share” holdings in sectors of strategic national interest.

The Commission said in November it could take Italy to the European Court of Justice because it believed Italian laws breached EU rules on free movement of capital.

It said at the time it would give the new government of Mario Monti a grace period to deal with the issue.