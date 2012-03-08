FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy govt to review "golden shares" after EU pressure
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 8, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 6 years ago

Italy govt to review "golden shares" after EU pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s government will review its special powers over major state-controlled firms operating in strategic sectors such as energy and defence, the prime minister’s office said on Thursday, following pressure from the European Commission.

The Italian government can effectively block the takeover of several major, partly privatised companies, including Eni , Finmeccanica and Enel, because of its “golden share” holdings in sectors of strategic national interest.

The Commission said in November it could take Italy to the European Court of Justice because it believed Italian laws breached EU rules on free movement of capital.

It said at the time it would give the new government of Mario Monti a grace period to deal with the issue.

Reporting By Catherine Hornby

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.