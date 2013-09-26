FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy may extend powers to protect strategic companies
September 26, 2013 / 3:03 PM / 4 years ago

Italy may extend powers to protect strategic companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Italy may expand its powers over strategic companies so that it can keep them from being bought out by foreigners when national interests are at stake, according to a draft of a decree obtained by Reuters on Thursday.

Prime Minister Enrico Letta’s cabinet is expected to discuss the measure on Friday.

“The strategic assets in the communications sector include the networks and the structures used to provide services to the final users,” reads one excerpt, which would apparently apply to Telecom Italia’s fixed-line network.

The limits imposed by the European Union to the powers members states have over private companies “do not apply when there is information about a threat...to the public interest,” reads another section. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
