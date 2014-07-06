FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Costa Concordia capsizing costs over $2 billion for owners
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Costa Concordia capsizing costs over $2 billion for owners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 6 (Reuters) - The Costa Concordia disaster, when the cruise liner capsized off Italy more than two years ago, will likely end up costing the ship’s owners just over 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion), a company executive told a German newspaper.

“So far, our costs are at 1 billion euros. But that does not include 100 million for the ship to be broken up for scrap and the cost of repairing damage to Giglio island,” Michael Thamm, chief executive of Costa Crociere - a unit of Carnival Corp and operator of the ship - told weekly Bild am Sonntag.

The disaster dealt a blow to the image of Carnival, the world’s largest cruise operator, which in March forecast an annual profit below analysts’ estimates as it cut prices and spent more on advertising to attract customers.

Luxury liner Costa Concordia hit rocks as it sailed close to the island of Giglio off Tuscany in January 2012, killing 32 people and setting off a chaotic evacuation of crew and passengers, some of whom jumped into the sea and swam ashore.

The hulk of the 290-metre ship was righted and secured in a complex operation last September and, with the arrival of calm summer weather, is due to be towed to Genoa to be broken up for scrap in the coming days.

“If everything goes well, we can complete this unprecedented salvage project this month,” Thamm told Bild am Sonntag in an interview published on Sunday, adding he expected recycling of the ship to take almost two years.

Thamm said Costa Crociere managed to retain 95 percent of its customers following the ship’s sinking, thanks in part to “significant” discounts. Some 50 to 60 percent of Costa Concordia’s surviving passengers have since taken another cruise with the company, he added.

$1 = 0.7331 Euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by William Hardy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.